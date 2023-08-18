Home » Entertainment » Jamie Foxx Tells Fans He Is ‘Finally Startin To Feel Like’ Himself Again

Jamie Foxx Tells Fans He Is ‘Finally Startin To Feel Like’ Himself Again

Posted on

Jamie Foxx provided fans with a health update on Wednesday (August 16th), following the undisclosed “medical complication” that left him hospitalized in April and recovering for months afterwards.

The Ray actor shared a photo of himself leaning on a wall, wearing a knitted hat and sunglasses and holding a pair of red Crocs. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” he wrote in the caption.

Celebrities took to the comments section to share their support. Jeremy Renner, who suffered his own near-death experience at the beginning of the year, commented, “Bless you my friend !!!” with a couple of red heart emojis. Meagan Good wrote, “Love you my Brother,” alongside prayer hands emojis.

