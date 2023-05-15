Home » Entertainment » Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says He’s ‘Been Out Of The Hospital For Weeks’

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter, Corinne Foxx, provided a health update regarding the Ray actor on her Instagram stories Friday (May 12th).

Addressing a headline that said his loved ones are “reportedly preparing for the worst,” she wrote, “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Corinne added, “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

