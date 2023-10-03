Jamie Lee Curtis Applauds Pamela Anderson For Not Wearing Makeup To Paris Fashion Week

Jamie Lee Cutis took to Instagram on Sunday (October 1st) to share her enthusiasm for Pamela Anderson’s makeup-free appearance during Paris Fashion Week.

Sharing photos of the Baywatch actress in a yellow dress at the Isabel Marant show, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star wrote, “THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!”

“@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” Curtis added. “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Selma Blair commented on the post, “Love this. Beautiful self assuredness,” while Chelsea Handler called Anderson’s au naturel appearance “pretty iconic.”