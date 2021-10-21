Jamie Lee Curtis Says Her Job Is To Support Her Transgender Daughter

PRPhotos.com

Three months after revealing that her youngest child is transgender, Jamie Lee Curtis opened up to People about her 25-year-old daughter Ruby’s transition.

The 62-year-old Halloween Kills star told the outlet, "It's speaking a new language. It's learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

She added, “I am here to support Ruby. That is my job. Just as it is to care and love and support her older sister Annie in her journeys. I'm a grateful student. I'm learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”

Ruby told her mother during the interview, “You've done the most you can, and that's all I want.”