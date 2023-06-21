Jamie Lynn Spears, Michael Shannon, Zendaya + More!

PRPhotos.com

THE TRAILER FOR ‘ZOEY 102′ IS RELEASED: According to Entertainment Tonight, Paramount+ released the trailer for Zoey 102 on Tuesday (June 20th). The film is based on the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101. Jamie Lynn Spears reprises her role as Zoey Brooks, as she reunites with her Pacific Coast Academy classmates at her best friend’s wedding.

MICHAEL SHANNON REVEALS WHY HE TURNED DOWN A ‘STAR WARS’ ROLE: In a recent interview with Empire, Michael Shannon shared why he turned down a role in the Star Wars franchise in 2016. “I’m always a bit wary about those giant movies. Because they take a lot of time and I don’t find them very stimulating to work on. I don’t ever want to get stuck in a franchise,” the Flash actor said. “I don’t find them interesting and I don’t want to perpetuate them. If I’m making something, I want there to be some kind of purpose to it — I don’t want to make mindless entertainment. The world doesn’t need more mindless entertainment. We’re inundated with it.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘CHALLENGERS:’ Variety reports that the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Challengers was released on Tuesday (June 20th). Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist star as three tennis players involved in a love triangle, “who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.” Guadagnino told the outlet that Zendaya trained with professional tennis coach Brad Gilbert for three months in preparation for the role.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTO OF JACOB ELORDI AS ELVIS IN PRISCILLA PRESLEY BIOPIC: Austin Butler isn’t the only Elvis in town. On Tuesday (June 20th), A24 shared a first-look photo from Sofia Coppola‘s biopic Priscilla, which is centered on Priscilla Presley‘s story. Euphoria star Jacob Elordi plays the iconic musician, while The Craft: Legacy actress Cailee Spaeny stars as the Naked Gun actress. The trailer is set to be released on Wednesday (June 21st).