Home » Entertainment » Jana Duggar Addresses Child Endangerment Charges

Jana Duggar Addresses Child Endangerment Charges

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Counting On alum Jana Duggar has spoken out for the first time since her misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a minor was uncovered last week. The news came just a day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in a child pornography trail.

Posting a statement to her Instagram stories Tuesday (December 14th), Duggar wrote, "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."

Duggar claims she was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children snuck outside. A passerby noticed the child and called the police. “This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed,” she wrote.

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Josh Duggar, Jessica Alba, Ariel Winter + More!
D.A. Weighs in on Charges Against Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Defends Him
Insight Into Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Trial: Who Is Attending, Weird Passwords & More!
Tristan Thompson Is Expecting Third Child With Personal Trainer
Alec Baldwin Not Worried About Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting
Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash, Sharing She Is Not a ‘Child Abuser’