Jane Campion Apologizes to Venus and Serena Williams

Getty Images

After receiving criticism for a comment she made at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday (March 13th), The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion issued an apology to Venus and Serena Williams.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes,” Campion said in a statement.

While accepting the award for Best Director on Sunday (March 13th), Campion addressed the Williams sisters, saying, “Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

Following this comment, Campion was dragged on Twitter. Anne Boleyn actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who attended the Critics Choice Awards, wrote, “jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism.”

Campion continued in her apology, “The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.”

“I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you,” she said.