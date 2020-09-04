Jane Fonda Dishes on Stars She Regrets, Wishes She’d Slept With

PRPhotos.com

Jane Fonda sat down with The New York Times and dished on her experiences in the entertainment industry on-set and in-between the sheets.

The 82-year-old Grace and Frankie star dubbed her experience with Marlon Brando “disappointing,” but admits that despite his lackluster performance off-set, onscreen he’s a “great actor.”

She also admitted that she regrets not getting together with Marvin Gaye. "He wanted to and I didn't," she admitted. "I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye."

She was especially sad when she learned “he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead."

Fonda and Hayden married in 1973 and were together for 17 years before splitting. They share 47-year-old son Troy Garity.