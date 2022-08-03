Home » Entertainment » Jane Fonda Says She’s ‘Not Proud’ Of Her Past Facelift

Jane Fonda Says She’s ‘Not Proud’ Of Her Past Facelift

In an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday (August 2nd), Jane Fonda shared that she’s “not proud of the fact” that she had a facelift in the past.

After commenting that she doesn’t want people to fear aging, the 9 to 5 actress said, “I think that Grace and Frankie gives people, especially women, a lot of hope. That’s why I always tell people what my age is because I want them to realize it.”

Fonda continued, “Now as those words are coming out of my mouth, what I’m thinking with the second part of my brain is, Yeah, Fonda. You have money. You can afford a trainer. You can afford plastic surgery. You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said.”

She added, “But then as I’m saying that, I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one.”

