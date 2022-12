PRPhotos.com

Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission.

The Grace and Frankie star announced “The Best Birthday Present Ever” on her personal website Thursday (December 15th).

She wrote, “I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Fonda shared in September that she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.