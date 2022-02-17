Jane Lynch Opens Up About Relapse

Getty Images

In an interview with The Guardian Wednesday (Feb. 16th) Jane Lynch opened up about her relapse into alcohol addiction.

The Glee alum told the outlet that she began drinking again while working on The Good Fight, which she appeared on from 2017 to 2021.

Lynch said, “I went back into denial, after all those years of sobriety and self-knowledge. I fooled myself – I woke up one day and went: I’m Back.’" She attributed the backslide partly to boredom and added, "I think I got to a point where nothing was doing it for me any more."

Six months later, she went back to Alcoholics Anonymous “and it was over.”