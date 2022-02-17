Home » Entertainment » Jane Lynch Opens Up About Relapse

Jane Lynch Opens Up About Relapse

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

In an interview with The Guardian Wednesday (Feb. 16th) Jane Lynch opened up about her relapse into alcohol addiction.

The Glee alum told the outlet that she began drinking again while working on The Good Fight, which she appeared on from 2017 to 2021.

Lynch said, “I went back into denial, after all those years of sobriety and self-knowledge. I fooled myself – I woke up one day and went: I’m Back.’" She attributed the backslide partly to boredom and added, "I think I got to a point where nothing was doing it for me any more."

Six months later, she went back to Alcoholics Anonymous “and it was over.”

Related Articles

Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Botched ‘Fat-Freezing’ Procedure
Chet Hanks Claims He Grew Up Without A ‘Strong Male Role Model’
Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up
Rihanna Opens Up About Her Pregnancy: ‘I’m Enjoying It’
Jennifer Lopez Says She Doesn’t Think She And Ben Affleck Will Break Up Again
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her ‘Second Chance’ With Ben Affleck