Jared Leto Climbs To The Top Of The Empire State Building

On Thursday (November 9th), Jared Leto made history as the first person to legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City.

Leto started out on the 86th floor and made his way up to the 104th floor. This amounted to an approximate 20-minute climb at nearly 1,300 feet in the air.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth," Leto told the cohosts of the Today show. "But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be."

When asked what made it difficult, he said, "Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp." Leto then showed his bloodied hands to the camera.

"It's incredible … To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me,” he added. “Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true.”

The House of Gucci actor also announced that his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is going on tour starting in March.