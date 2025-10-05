Jason Bateman To Direct Tom Holland In Film Of John Grisham’s ‘The Partner’

Getty Images

Jason Bateman will direct The Partner, based on John Grisham’s 1997 novel, with Tom Holland in negotiations to play a junior lawyer who stages his death to steal $90 million from a client. Grisham’s legal thrillers previously dominated Hollywood with successful adaptations including The Pelican Brief, The Firm, The Client, and A Time To Kill. Film adaptations of The Partner have faced development challenges for years despite the source material’s commercial success. Bateman’s directorial credits include feature films Bad Words and The Family Fang, plus Emmy-winning work on Ozark. Holland is currently in the middle of filming his fourth Spider-Man movie. (Story URL)