Jason Momoa And Channing Tatum Show Their Support For Zoe Kravitz

It doesn’t get much cuter than this. On Monday (February 28th), Aquaman star Jason Momoa posted photos of himself with Channing Tatum, looking very excited to see Zoe Kravitz in the premiere of The Batman.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa wrote.

"Finally @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite," he continued.

Momoa married Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, in 2017, though the pair publicly announced that they were splitting last month. And while Tatum and Kravitz have never publicly announced that they’re in a relationship, People confirmed that they are dating.

The Batman is slated to hit theaters on March 4th.