Jason Momoa And Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Together In London

Despite news of their split last month, Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted out together in London on July 5th.

A source close to the Baby Driver actress told E! News that the two are trying to maintain a close bond.

The insider said, “They are both working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging, but they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together. They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May, a month after Momoa attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Ambulance.