Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce Split

Brace yourselves, ladies. Jason Momoa is about to be single.

The Game of Thrones alum and Lisa Bonet announced on social media Wednesday (Jan. 12th) that they are “parting ways” after four years of marriage.

The message on Momoa’s Instagram page, signed by both partners, read, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”

The couple added that they are not sharing the update because it is “newsworthy” but because they wish to live their lives “with dignity and honesty.”

The pair began dating in 2005 and wed in October 2017. They have two children together.