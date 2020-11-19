Jason Momoa Credits Ripped Bod to Genetics, Admits He Doesn’t Want Daughter To Date

PRPhotos.com

Jason Momoa covers December’s Men’s Health, and inside, he opens up about yoga, his ripped physique and how the pandemic his drawn his family closer. The Aquaman star explains that his wife Lisa Bonet recruited him into yoga.

The 41-year-old said: “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga. I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic.”

So where does he get is ripped bod? “It’s just genetics,” the Game of Thrones star told the magazine. “Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging.”

FAMILY TIME

Momoa also discussed how so much time with his kids with Bonet, Wolf, 11, and Lola, 13, has brought them “so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

He also is facing the fact that Lola is growing up. On dating he said: “I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dip—- bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I treat Bonet, good luck!’ “

Momoa recalled his courtship with Bonet, when she was 38 and he was 26: “I was a mess. Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate.”