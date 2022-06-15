Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez, Charlie Sheen + More!

JASON MOMOA AND EIZA GONZALEZ BREAK UP AFTER MONTHS OF DATING: People reports that Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa and Ambulance actress Eiza Gonzalez have gone their separate ways after months of dating. A source told the publication, “They're just very different people. It's not that Momoa's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned.”

CHARLIE SHEEN BLAMES DENISE RICHARDS FOR THEIR DAUGHTER SAMI JOINING ONLYFANS: After Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards‘ daughter Sami announced that she joined OnlyFans on Monday (June 13th), Sheen told Page Six, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.” He added, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.” As for Richards, she commented on Sami’s Instagram post announcing the news: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY PETITIONS TO HAVE BLAC CHYNA PAY THEIR LEGAL FEES: According to People, The Kardashian-Jenner family has filed a petition to have Blac Chyna cover their legal fees, after Chyna lost her defamation case against them last month. The grand total Chyna would have to pay comes out to $391,094.76.

A ROYAL EXPERT SAYS PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE WILL BE ‘CUT OFF’ IF THEY REVEAL DETAILS ABOUT PLATINUM JUBILEE: Page Six reports that biographer and journalist Duncan Larcombe said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “would ruin” any hope for reconciliation with the royal family if they release details of what went on behind-the-scenes during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “Everything now depends on their behavior moving forward. Clearly, an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about the Jubilee weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book,” he said.