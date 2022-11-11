Home » Entertainment » Jason Momoa Strips Down To Reveal A Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jason Momoa showed off his man buns on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (November 9th), stripping down to reveal a traditional Hawaiian loincloth called a malo. A video of Momoa wearing nothing but the malo while fishing on a boat went viral last month.

"I’m a creator, writer, director, producer and actor on this Apple series called 'Chief of War,'" Momoa explained. "It’s all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That’s what I wear every day, and I was just getting ready for the role. I like to get into character, so I was tanning my white a–," he said.

The Aquaman actor added, "I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time."

