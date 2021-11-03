Jason Momoa Tests Positive for COVID-19

PRPhotos.com

Jason Momoa is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 “right after” the October 15th premiere of Dune, in which he co-stars with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Josh Brolin.

On IG Stories, he said: “There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot of alohas from people.”

For now, he is quarantining with friend and pro skater Erik Ellington; he posted several videos of him skating. He is also finding time to promote the #TakeActionGiveHope movement against climate change on IG as well.