Jason Priestly Says Brad Pitt Used To Go ‘A Long Time Without Showering’

PRPhotos.com

Jason Priestley reminisced about the days he and Brad Pitt lived together in “a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of [Los Angeles]” during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark Tuesday (January 16th).

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?'”

When Kelly Ripa asked him who usually won the “game,” Priestley shared that it was the Bullet Train actor. “Brad. Always Brad,” he said. “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”