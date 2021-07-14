Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde

PRPhotos.com

Jason Sudeikis is confused too! The Ted Lasso star unloads in GQ’s August issue, admitting that when his partner Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children, decamped to be with Harry Styles, mid-pandemic, it was a puzzler. He hopes to gain insight into it … one day.

He said: “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Wilde and Styles made headlines not just because she got together with Styles shortly after they split, but also because she is directing him the movie Don’t Worry Darling, and because at 27, he’s 10 years her junior.

The 45-year-old Sudeikis told GQ that the entire experience is something you “either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Shortly thereafter, he made headlines of his own while accepting a Best Actor Emmy award for Ted Lasso in a tie-dye hoodie, and giving a stuttering and incoherent speech that made some wonder if he was high or just really sad about the split.

“I was neither high nor heartbroken,” Sudeikis clarified to GQ. “So yeah, it came off like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'”

He also said that he and Wilde developed the concept for Ted Lasso together, which is about a football coach who experiences a falling out with his wife, and wondered if that led to their breakup.

“I wonder if that’s true,” the actor told the mag. “I mean, isn’t that just a little bit of what Oprah [Winfrey] was telling us for years and years? You know, manifestation? Power of thought? That’s ‘The Secret’ in reverse, you know?”