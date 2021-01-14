Jason Sudeikis Hopes To Make Things Work With Olivia Wilde?

PRPhotos.com

Jason Sudeikis is holding out hope for his relationship with ex-fiance Olivia Wilde, despite her publicly moving on with Harry Styles.

An insider tells Us: “Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he has his fingers crossed that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long. He’s desperate to” win Wilde back so that they can “repair their family.”

Sudeikis, 45, and Wilde, 36, who share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, called it quits after she reportedly began romancing Styles.