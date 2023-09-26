Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Shannen Doherty + More!

PRPhotos.com

JASON SUDEIKIS AND OLIVIA WILDE SETTLE CHILD CUSTODY BATTLE: Us Weekly reports that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have reached a child custody agreement regarding their two children: nine-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy. This comes three years after they announced they were divorcing. The pair will share custody of the two children, with a week-on, week-off schedule. The Ted Lasso actor has also reportedly agreed to pay the Don’t Worry Darling director $27,500 each month in child support.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN SAYS SHANNEN DOHERTY IS A ‘FIGHTER’ AMID CANCER BATTLE: Brian Austin Green is sharing his support for his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty. “She is a fighter. She’s been facing challenges over the last, gosh, decade now that are just, they’re difficult things,” Green told People in a recent interview. “And she is absolutely leading by example and showing people that even in the toughest of times, you can keep your head up and you can be a good person, and she is, she’s an amazing person, and I think she’s an inspiration for people, she should be.” The Charmed actress is battling stage 4 breast cancer and revealed in June that her cancer has spread to her brain.

DANE COOK MARRIES KELSI TAYLOR IN HAWAII: USA Today reports that Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor got married in O’ahu, Hawaii, over the weekend. Approximately 20 guests attended the small ceremony at a private estate. The Good Luck Chuck actor’s brother, Richard Pollmann, shared a photo of Cook “30 minutes before the wedding started” to Instagram on Sunday (September 24th). Cook wrote in the comments, “I’ve got to tell you, last night was one for the ages! I made more memories in one night, then I have in a full year.” The 51-year-old Employee of the Month actor and the 24-year-old fitness instructor dated for five years before getting engaged in July of 2022. Cook has faced criticism over the pair’s age gap, amid reports that he met Taylor during a ”game night” when she was 17.

KIM KARDASHIAN DEBUTS BUZZ CUT ON THE COVER OF ‘CR FASHION BOOK:’ Kim Kardashian shocked fans on Instagram Monday (September 25th), when she shared images from her CR Fashion Book cover shoot. The Kardashians star can be seen with a buzz cut and thin eyebrows, deviating from her usual look. People reports that the short haircut appears to be a wig. “CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue … Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

JADA PINKETT SMITH WISHES WILL SMITH A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated Will Smith’s 55th birthday on Instagram Monday (September 25th). Sharing an old black-and-white photo of the couple alongside Will’s son Trey and their two children, Willow and Jaden, she thanked the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star for the family they created together. “Willard, I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family,” the Set It Off actress captioned the post. “On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy.”