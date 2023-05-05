Jason Sudekis And Olivia Wilde Contine To Fight Back Against Former Nanny

Jason Sudekis and Olivia Wilde are fighting back against the former nanny who is suing them in a California court.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple says Ericka Genaro’s civil suit should have been addressed in a private arbitration in New York.

They told TMZ, “It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press. Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace.”

Their former nanny alleges she was fired after she asked for a three-day leave to address mental health issues caused by their tumultuous breakup.