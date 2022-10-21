Jason Sudekis’ Ex Weighs In On Salad Dressing Drama With Another ‘Heartburn’ Quote

Jason Sudekis’ ex girlfriend, Keeley Hazell, is weighing in on Olivia Wilde’s decision to post her salad dressing recipe in response to a former employees claim that it was the cause of a huge fight between her and the Ted Lasso star.

While Wilde used her Instagram Story to post a vinaigrette recipe from Heartburn, Hazell underlined a different set of text from the Nora Ephron book.

The passage she chose read, “Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?

“So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

The quote was right above the recipe Wilde had previously shared.