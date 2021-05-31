Home » Entertainment » Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Arguing Over Finances Amid Split

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Arguing Over Finances Amid Split

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were getting along post-split, even sharing cute Grams on social media. But TMZ reports that trouble is brewing, because Cutler is seeking 50% ownership of Uncommon James, Cavallari’s jewelry and apparel line. 

He argues that they launched it while they were married, which gives him dibs. Cavallari reportedly doesn’t feel she owes him a thing since he didn’t invest financially in the company. 

The pair filed for divorce in April of 2020, and they agreed to split custody of their three kids.

