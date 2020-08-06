Home » Entertainment » Jay Cutler Deletes IG As Ex Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Stephen Colletti

Jay Cutler Deletes IG As Ex Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Stephen Colletti

Jay Cutler may not be as excited as everyone else that his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari reunited with her ex Stephen Colletti this week. Just hours after the Uncommon James designer shared a shot of her Laguna Beach flame on Instagram, Cutler’s profile vanished.

She and the NFL quarterback split in April after seven years of marriage. They share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Cavallari captioned the snap of herself and the One Tree Hill alum: “2004 or 2020?!” Social media let out a collective squeal.

“Omg i am here for this,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented.

“Get your man girl,” fellow Jersey Shore star, Angelina Pivarnick, replied.

