Jay Leno Is Hospitalized With ‘Serious Burns’ From A ‘Gasoline Fire’

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” while working on one of his cars Saturday (November 12th) at the Los Angeles garage where he stores them. The former Tonight Show host is currently recovering at The Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, California.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," Leno told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

George Swift, who works at the garage with Leno, told the outlet Leno was working on a steam car. “This steam was made by gas,” he said. “It got sprayed, as a gas … [Leno] called me and he told me there was a fire and the fire department is coming."

Swift also shared that Leno did not lose consciousness during the incident. "He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine. It's nothing life-threatening. He's in great spirits. But, you know, it's going to take a while … He's in the burn center. He's getting the best care," Swift said.