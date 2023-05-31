Home » Entertainment » Jay Leno Provides Health Update Following Garage Fire

Jay Leno Provides Health Update Following Garage Fire

Jay Leno spoke with People about his recovery following a garage fire earlier this year, ahead of the Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge premiere on Tuesday (May 30th). The former Tonight Show host suffered second and third-degree burns in the fire.

“I’m alright, I’ve got a broken collar bone and two broken ribs and a couple cracked knee caps, but I’m okay,” he told the outlet.

“There’s a little pain, but it’s not bad,” Leno added. “Pain is constant, so if it’s constant you’re okay. Pain from a burn, after a while you get used to it and eventually it goes away, but it’s not terrible.”

