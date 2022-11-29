Jay Leno Returns To The Stage Two Weeks After Suffering Severe Burns

Jay Leno is getting back out there after suffering third-degree burns from a garage fire. Less than a week after he was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, the former Tonight Show host performed at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, Sunday night (November 27th).

“I never thought of myself as a roast comic,” he joked as he arrived at the venue. “We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy.” Leno told reporters, “I feel good, thanks you guys.”

A club spokesperson said Leno’s show was sold out. One audience member commented that, “He looked great and he had a lot of stamina.” Another said that he was “full of energy” throughout his set.