Home » Entertainment » Jean-Claude Van Damme Accidentally Distracts Crowd During Robbery

Jean-Claude Van Damme Accidentally Distracts Crowd During Robbery

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Jean-Claude Van Damme is still famous enough to create a scene.

The Bloodsport actor allegedly drew such a crowd in Paris earlier this week, that it created the perfect distraction for a thief to escape with millions in jewels. 

According to TMZ, a grey-haired man in a suit held up the high-end jewelry store Chaumet, nabbing more than $2.4 million worth of merchandise.  Law enforcement officials say the man was able to escape on an electric scoter because all of the potential witnesses were trying to catch a glimpse of Van Damme in a nearby optometrist’s office. 

Fortunately, police were able to identify and arrest two suspects thanks to some surveillance cameras in the area. 

Related Articles

Helen Mirren Did Her Makeup Every Day During The Pandemic Lockdown
Jack Black Injured During ‘Conan’ Farewell
Harrison Ford Injured During Rehearsal For ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Salma Hayek Nearly Died During Her Battle With COVID-19
Industry News: Discovery, Prince Harry, Jonathan Van Ness and More!
T- Pain Reveals DMs From Celebs That He Accidentally Left Unread For Two Years