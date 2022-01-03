Jean-Marc Vallee’s Family Shares Details From Coroner’s Report

The family of famed director Jean-Marc Vallée has shared the details from his coroner report just days after his death.

According to E! News, the director of Wild and Dallas Buyers Club and the first season of Big Little Lies, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Christmas Day (December 25th at his cabin outside of Quebec City, Canada.

In his preliminary coroner's report, obtained by E! News, his family said that the report “could not establish an exact cause,” but it did confirm that Vallée's death “was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.”

An in-depth analysis of the director's death is in-progress.