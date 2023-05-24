Jeff Bridges, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ariana Madix + More!

JEFF BRIDGES SAYS HIS TUMOR SHRUNK ‘TO THE SIZE OF A MARBLE:’ Jeff Bridges gave fans a health update in a recent interview with AARP, after the Big Lebowski star was diagnosed with cancer and suffered from COVID-19 in 2021. Bridges said he was filming The Old Man and “doing those fight scenes for the first episode” not knowing he “had a 9-by-12-inch tumor in my body.” After undergoing chemotherapy, Bridges caught COVID-19. “I had no immune system to fight it. Chemo had wiped that out, which made it really, really tough. For me, cancer was nothing compared to the Covid,” he said. The Crazy Heart actor added that he spent five months in the hospital and received plasma from patients who had recovered from COVID-19. Now, Bridges is doing better, and his “tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER IS ‘ADDICTED TO WORKING OUT EVERY DAY:’ Arnold Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight at the FUBAR premiere on Monday (May 22nd) that he became “addicted to working out every day” due to his father’s insistence that he work out first thing in the morning. “You know, I don't consider myself disciplined, because something that I've done since I was a little kid was workout in the morning,” he said. “I remember when my father said, 'You cannot have breakfast first, you have to earn it. You have to do 200 sit ups and push-ups.' So that's how I grew up.” The Terminator actor added, “So now, this is what I do. I'm now addicted to working out every day.”

ARIANA MADIX EXPLAINS THAT SHE DIDN’T ACTUALLY MOVE OUT OF THE HOUSE SHE SHARES WITH TOM SANDOVAL: According to People, Ariana Madix didn’t really move out of the house she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, on Monday (May 22nd). While the Vanderpump Rules star was photographed loading boxes into a U-Haul and shared on her Instagram stories that she was “ready to dip out,” Madix later shared that it was a stunt. “I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” she said in a video, explaining that she staged the move for a brand partnership. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

KEVIN HART POSES FOR PROM PHOTOS WITH HIS DAUGHTER: Kevin Hart took to Instagram recently to share his love for his daughter, Heaven, as she prepared to go to her prom. “I have no words ….just pure joy,” he captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo posing ahead of the big event. “My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go…. #Harts.”

JASON BATEMAN AND JASON SUDEIKIS ATTEND LAKERS GAME TOGETHER WITH THEIR KIDS: PopSugar reports that Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis enjoyed Monday’s (May 22nd) Lakers game together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Horrible Bosses stars were photographed sitting courtside with their respective children.