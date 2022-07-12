Jen Shah, Taika Waititi, Rege-Jean Page + More!

JEN SHAH PLEADS GUILTY TO FRAUD: According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty on Monday (July 11th) in her federal fraud case. Although she previously denied these charges, Shah reportedly admitted to “wire fraud, offering services with little to no value.” She continued, “We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.” The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison.

TAIKA WAITITI SAYS KATE BUSH IS ‘RUINED’ THANKS TO ‘STRANGER THINGS:’ People reports that Taika Waititi isn’t thrilled about Stranger Things popularizing Kate Bush again thanks to a song in the show. He even commented that they “ruined Kate Bush.” The Thor: Love and Thunder director went on to say, “I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music … I'm really annoyed! I've become one of those old a—holes who's like, 'These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they've heard one song on a TV show! They don't know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!'” Waititi added, “There were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in” Thor: Love and Thunder.

REGE-JEAN PAGE DEFENDS FLORENCE PUGH: On Sunday (July 10th), Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page shared Florence Pugh‘s post about her Valentino dress to his Instagram story and encouraged “fellas” to “take a look at yourself.” He went on to comment on what men can do to battle misogyny. “Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word. The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos sic the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.”

MICHELLE YOUNG AND NAYTE OLUKOYA UNFOLLOW EACH OTHER FOLLOWING BREAKUP: Us Weekly reports that season 18 Bachelorette alums Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have unfollowed each other on social media. This comes after they announced they were going their separate ways last month.