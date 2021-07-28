Jenna Dewan Dishes on Wedding

PRPhotos.com

Jenna Dewan graces the cover of The Knot’s first-ever sustainability issue, and inside, she opens up about marrying Steve Kazee. She says they are focused on making eco-conscious choices.

She says: "I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together."

Not that Dewan has had a lot of time to plan between the pandemic and welcoming their son Callum in March of 2020, a month after getting engaged. She says that she hasn’t even picked a location: "It could be a destination wedding, like gathering our families and a few great friends in Palm Springs for the weekend. We have so many ideas still floating around, but they all boil down to this: presence, connection and togetherness."

One thing is certain. She wants her daughter Everly, who is 8, to be a big part of the wedding. (Dewan shares Everly with her ex Channing Tatum).

She explains: "Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl. She would never speak to me again –that’s how much it means to her. I will for sure keep the tradition of incorporating Evie and Callum in the wedding."

They will also write their own vows and plan a mindful celebration: "At this time in my life, I am definitely more drawn to the meaningful gathering rather than the lavish party. I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable. And I love the idea of recycled invites. There are some incredible ways to work with flowers… I would love to find a local, organic, farm-to-table caterer and donate leftovers after the wedding."