Jenna Malone Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted While Filming ‘The Hunger Games’

Jenna Malone revealed on social media Wednesday (March 1st) that she was sexually assaulted while filming The Hunger Games.

The star posted a photo taken just after the filming of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part Two, which was released in 2015, and wrote, “Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad breakup and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

In the comments she added that she didn’t name the person that assaulted her due to “cancel culture” and because she doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing.”

Malone joined the film series for 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.