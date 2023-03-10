Home » Entertainment » Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Care About Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Movie Premiere

Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Care About Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Movie Premiere

Posted on

Jenna Ortega has explained why she's unbothered about her wardrobe malfunction at the recent Scream VI movie premiere. 

In an image of Ortega on the red carpet, shared on Instagram, she's wearing a black-and-white tuxedo minidress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture with a blue marker stain on the top of her dress.

One person commented, "I wish i knew the story behind the stain."

Another said, "I wonder what's that blue thing."

Ortega replied, "SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies," adding the hashtags "#tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesas–t, #imsosorryolivier.

Related Articles

You Actor Lukas Gage Opens Up About Personal Life
Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares When Ariana Madix Found Out About Ex Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Affair
Christine Taylor Opens Up About Getting Back Together With Ben Stiller
Source: Chris Rock Doesn’t Care About Harsh Opinions On His Netflix Special
Donald Glover Jokes About Chevy Chase Using The N-Word On The Set Of ‘Community’
Tom Sizemore Dies At 61