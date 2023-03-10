Jenna Ortega Doesn’t Care About Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Movie Premiere

Jenna Ortega has explained why she's unbothered about her wardrobe malfunction at the recent Scream VI movie premiere.

In an image of Ortega on the red carpet, shared on Instagram, she's wearing a black-and-white tuxedo minidress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture with a blue marker stain on the top of her dress.

One person commented, "I wish i knew the story behind the stain."

Another said, "I wonder what's that blue thing."

Ortega replied, "SCREAM VI premiere @screammovies," adding the hashtags "#tiffanyandco #sharpiestainwhogivesas–t, #imsosorryolivier.