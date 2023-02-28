Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Honor Courteney Cox At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Honor Courteney Cox At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Courteney Cox received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday (February 27th), becoming the 2,750th person to do so. Her Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were there to celebrate her.

“We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” Aniston said. Kudrow chimed in, “It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago.” At this, Aniston quipped, “No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo.” Together the pair recalled first meeting Cox and poked fun at her quirks before sharing touching tributes.

“Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being,” Kudrow said. “Thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

Aniston added, “You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke … Thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

