Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Eric Dane + More!

JENNIFER ANISTON VACATIONS WITH JASON BATEMAN AND HIS WIFE: Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Monday (August 15th) to share some snaps from her vacation on the beach with Arrested Development star Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. “Take us back,” she captioned the collection of photos.

ERIC DANE AND REBECCA GAYHEART VACATION TOGETHER IN EUROPE: Entertainment Tonight reports that Euphoria star Eric Dane enjoyed a trip to Europe with his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia. “This is us , family vacay 2022,” Gayheart captioned a photo of Billie walking with Dane, who looks joyous with his arms outstretched. The Jawbreaker actress filed for divorce from Dane more than four years ago.

KRIS JENNER SENDS BIRTHDAY LOVE TO JENNIFER LAWRENCE: On Tuesday (August 16th), Kris Jenner wished Jennifer Lawrence a happy 32nd birthday via her Instagram stories. The Kardashians star shared a photo of the pair together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!! Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!” Lawrence gave birth to her first child in February.

AARON RODGERS HAS A NICOLAS CAGE BUST IN HIS LOCKER: According to TMZ, Aaron Rodgers is a big fan of Nicolas Cage. On Tuesday (August 16th), the quarterback showed off a bust he had of Cage in his locker. This comes just weeks after he arrived to training camp dressed as Cage’s character from Con Air. “It’s Nic Cage,” Rodgers told reporters, showing off the bust. He added that he “doesn’t know who sent it.”