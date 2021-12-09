Jennifer Aniston Mocks Pregnancy Rumors In New Interview

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Aniston scoffed at the longtime rumor that she is dying to have kids in a new Hollywood Reporter Interview.

The Morning Show actress joked, “I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be a miracle mother at 52?”

On a more serious note, she said she used to take it very personally when the tabloids would start pregnancy rumors, saying, “It’s like, 'You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?' They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

The twice-divorced star added, “Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry younger women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren’t allowed to do that.”