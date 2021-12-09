Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Aniston Mocks Pregnancy Rumors In New Interview

Jennifer Aniston Mocks Pregnancy Rumors In New Interview

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jennifer Aniston scoffed at the longtime rumor that she is dying to have kids in a new Hollywood Reporter Interview.

The Morning Show actress joked, “I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be a miracle mother at 52?”

On a more serious note, she said she used to take it very personally when the tabloids would start pregnancy rumors, saying, “It’s like, 'You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?' They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

The twice-divorced star added, “Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry younger women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren’t allowed to do that.”

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian Says ‘I’m Barely In My Own Body Right Now’
Brooke Shields Blasts Barbara Walters Over 1981 Interview
Jussie Smollett Was In Contact With Osundairo Brother Leading Up To Attack
Celebrity Gossip: Jonah Hill, Florence Pugh + Jennifer Lawrence!
D.A. Weighs in on Charges Against Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria Defends Him
Alec Baldwin Not Worried About Charges In ‘Rust’ Shooting