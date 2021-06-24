Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Aniston confirmed Wednesday (June 23rd) that she never hooked up with David Schwimmer even though she would have liked to.

The former Friends star told Howard Stern, “We were in relationships, and it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked. The beauty of that was those whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did.”

During her time on the NBC Sitcom, Aniston was linked to actors like Tate Donovan and Brad Pitt.

For now, The Morning Show actress tells People, she is open to falling in love but won’t be using dating apps to find someone. She said, “I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it.”

She adds that while she’s “interested in finding a fantastic partner,” marriage is not on her radar.