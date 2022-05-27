Jennifer Aniston, Niecy Nash, James Lafferty + More!

PRPhotos.com

JENNIFER ANISTON JOKES ABOUT DIVORCE WITH BRAD PITT ON FINAL EPISODE OF ‘THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW:’ Jennifer Aniston was Ellen DeGeneres‘ first guest on her eponymous talk show when it first aired in 2003, and on Thursday (May 26th), she was DeGeneres’ first guest on her final episode. During the interview, Aniston made a joke about the end of her relationship with Brad Pitt. “Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a move called The Break-Up. I just kind of leaned into the end,” she said.

NIECY NASH OPENS UP ABOUT LOSING HER BROTHER IN A SCHOOL SHOOTING: On Wednesday (May 25th), Claws actress Niecy Nash took to Instagram to share that she lost her brother in a school shooting. “I’m so sad… my brother was killed on his high school campus. It hits different cuz school is a place you should feel safe. I don’t wish it on anyone,” she wrote over a selfie. “My God #ThisIsAmerica,” Nash captioned the post, adding three broken hearts.

JAMES LAFFERTY AND ALEXANDRA PARK ARE MARRIED: Page Six reports that One Tree Hill actor James Lafferty and The Royals actress Alexandra Park got married in Hawaii recently, nearly two years after the pair first got engaged. Hatty Preston confirmed the news on Thursday (May 26th), posting a slideshow to Instagram. “Our Parky got Lafferty’d. And these are the official wedding photos by Mario Testino,” she wrote.

ELSA PATAKY GOT COMPETITIVE WITH HUSBAND CHRIS HEMSWORTH ON THE SET OF ‘INTERCEPTOR:’ Elsa Pataky told People recently that she got a little testy with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, when he offered tips for her fight scenes on the movie Interceptor. “He knows exactly how to throw a punch. We're very competitive. I was like 'Okay, I know what I'm doing.' But in this case, he knows more,” she said.