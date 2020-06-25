Jennifer Aniston Talks Escaping ‘Friends’ Curse

PRPhotos.com

All actors want a hit, but according to Jennifer Aniston, there’s definitely such a thing as too much success. In a roundtable talk with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about breaking free from Rachel Green’s shadow. She said: "I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape Rachel from Friends, just Rachel from Friends, it's on all the time and you're just like, 'Stop playing this f**king show.’ I completely just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever because it was just constantly about trying to prove I was more than that."

She said that 2002’s The Good Girl helped. "The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t, that was such a relief to me," she recalled. "But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, 'Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.' So, I was almost doing it for myself just to see if I could do something other than that. And it was terrifying because you’re doing it in front of the world."