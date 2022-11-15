Jennifer Aniston’s Father, John Aniston, Dies At 89

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the loss of her father, John Aniston, who passed away on Friday (November 11th) at the age of 89. The Friends actress took to Instagram on Monday (November 14th) to share the news.

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote. " You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

The Break-Up actress added, "I’ll love you till the end of time … Don’t forget to visit."

In June of this year, Jennifer honored her father at the Daytime Emmy Awards as he won the Lifetime Achievement Award. John was most known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

At the time, Aniston said, "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."