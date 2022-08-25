Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce From Sylvester Stallone

Three months after they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing. The pair began dating in 1988 and were married in 1997. Flavin filed “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from Stallone at a Palm Beach County court on Friday (August 19th).

“I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” Flavin said in a statement to People. “I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Rumors started circulating about a possible split when it was reported earlier this week that Stallone covered the tattoo he had of Flavin’s face on his arm with his onscreen Rocky dog Butkus.