Jennifer Garner Brings Homemade Cookies To Hospital Staff ‘Still In The Thick Of It’

Jennifer Garner whipped up a sweet surprise for the doctors and nurses at the LAC+USC Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine. The 13 Going on 30 actress posted a video of herself delivering cookies to hospital workers to thank them for their service.

Garner captioned the post, “#FirstResponders are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out. We see you and appreciate you! (Thank you, #LACUSC Emergency Med!)”

In the video, Garner bakes and wraps cookies, puts them in a basket, and then delivers them to hospital staff herself. She apologizes for interrupting them and says, “I appreciate you,” before taking a group photo.

