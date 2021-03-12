Home » Entertainment » Jennifer Garner Got Her Ears Pierced After Fearing Dad’s Disapproval

Jennifer Garner Got Her Ears Pierced After Fearing Dad’s Disapproval

At 48, Jennifer Garner still wants to make her dad proud. She revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she got her ears pierced after asking her dad if it was OK.

Garner said: “I do! I can't show them off because it's all I see. I'm so thrilled by them, I can't believe it never occurred to me to do this. I love them. But yes, at the age of 48, I finally got my ears pierced.”

Garner also says she was “afraid” that her father wouldn't approve of the look as he was strict about piercings growing up.

“I was afraid that my dad would still not like it and he was kind of like 'Jennifer, I love anything you do,' so I was like 'Okay,' ” she tells DeGeneres.

