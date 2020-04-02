Jennifer Garner Not Ready for Kids To Meet Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend

PRPhotos.com

Ben Affleck has been dating Knives Out star Ana de Armas for about a month, but they’ve been photographed in Cuba and L.A., and they appear to be attached at the hip.

The pair, who met on the set of Deep River, want to hang with Affleck’s kids with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. But Garner is not into it, sources tell Us Weekly.

The insider says everyone gets it: "Ben is understanding. [He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the kids for meeting [Ana].”

And Garner is reportedly cool with the relationship, she just wants to make sure the kids are set: "She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children, and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”