Jennifer Garner, Paul Wesley, Ariana Madix + More!

PRPhotos.com

JENNIFER GARNER TO RETURN AS ELEKTRA FOR ‘DEADPOOL 3:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as Elektra for Deadpool 3. This will be the first time in nearly 20 years that the 13 Going on 30 actress has played the role.

PAUL WESLEY IS NOT INTERESTED IN A ‘VAMPIRE DIARIES’ REBOOT: Paul Wesley will not be signing on for a reboot of Vampire Diaries. The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star told InStyle recently, “I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries.” Wesley added that a reboot of the series would be a “hard pass” for him.

ARIANA MADIX JOINS ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ AND TEASES A ‘LOVE ISLAND’ APPEARANCE: Ariana Madix is making the best out of a bad situation. The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently found out that her boyfriend of nearly 10 years, Tom Sandoval, was cheating on her with her friend and costar, Raquel Leviss, confirmed on Good Morning America Friday (July 7th) that she will be on the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars. The reality star also took to TikTok on Saturday (July 8th) to tease fans about an appearance on Love Island USA. “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite,” she captioned the post.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE RESPONDS TO CLAIMS THAT SHE WANTED MISS BENNY REMOVED FROM ‘FULLER HOUSE:’ Candace Cameron Bure is in hot water again after Miss Benny posted a TikTok claiming that “one of the Tanner sisters” wanted her removed from Fuller House. “I was on Fuller House, I played Casey, the first gay character on the Full House franchise,” Miss Benny said in a video. “One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly 'not for the girls' if that makes sense? And I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.” Bure denied these claims in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” she said. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters.”

SIMU LIU SAYS ‘SHANG-CHI’ SEQUEL KEEPS GETTING PUSHED BACK: Simu Liu gave fans an update on the highly anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings via Threads, the new social media app. “Was told it would follow Avengers,” he wrote. “But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.” The Barbie actor added that he hopes “to have more concrete news to share soon.”